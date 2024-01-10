BTS' V's Layover surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams only after 4 months since its release

V, known to the world as BTS' charismatic member Kim Taehyung, may presently be engaged in South Korean military service, but his impact on the music scene remains resoundingly strong. As his solo journey unfolds, Taehyung's debut album, Layover, has soared to astonishing heights, achieving a remarkable milestone by crossing the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify within a mere four months since its release.

BTS V’s Layover hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, may be currently serving in the South Korean military, but his presence in the music industry remains steadfast as his solo endeavors continue to reach remarkable heights. Taehyung's solo debut album, Layover, recently achieved a significant milestone, surpassing an impressive 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking an exceptional accomplishment within a mere four months since its release.

This achievement demonstrates Taehyung's enduring influence and unwavering popularity, even during his hiatus from BTS. Layover stands out as an EP that encapsulates Taehyung's musical prowess and distinctive style. The six-track album effortlessly fuses elements of jazz, lo-fi, and R&B, providing listeners with a sonic journey that showcases his unparalleled vocal abilities.

Upon its release on September 8, 2023, Layover quickly garnered acclaim from both critics and fans alike. V's departure from the usual BTS sound and contemporary music trends was hailed as a bold move, earning accolades from various reputable publications such as Billboard.

Advertisement

The EP's tracks not only secured a spot among the top songs of 2023 but also solidified Layover as one of the standout albums of the year. Fans, ever devoted to Taehyung, flooded social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the momentous occasion with the trending hashtag #LayoVer1BonSpotify, expressing their admiration and congratulations for this incredible feat. Taehyung's artistic vision and musical ingenuity continue to leave an indelible mark on the industry, reinforcing his position as a formidable solo artist, even in the absence of BTS activities.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star offer an intimate journey into BTS' expansive career, delving into the emotions and reflections of the seven members during their time together and apart. The latest preview of the final episodes of the docu series teases unseen interviews, performances, and behind-the-scenes moments, providing fans a heartfelt glimpse into the band's inner world.

While the 7th episode titled, Still Purple, essentially captures BTS sharing profound insights into their stage experiences, emphasizing the deep bonds within the group and their enduring connection with ARMYs. They express their commitment to creating lasting memories while navigating the challenges of separation and military enlistment.

In the 8th episode, Promise for Tomorrow, individual members, including RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, convey their heartfelt sentiments, emphasizing the significance of their unity, their desire to continue crafting cherished memories with their devoted fanbase, and the enduring strength of their bond. Their shared sentiment echoes a resounding commitment to their collective journey, solidifying BTS as not just a band but a deeply cherished family.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V's hidden cameo in Park Seo Joon's shirtless vlog from sets of Gyeongseong Creature sparks buzz among fans