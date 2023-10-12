BTS' V's Layover surpasses 500 million streams; becomes fastest album by K-pop soloist to achieve this feat

BTS' V's album Layover has reached another milestone on Spotify. The album marked BTS' V's solo debut in the K-pop music industry. He had been teasing about his new album for a long time but the album was finally released on September 8. Layover clearly reflects BTS V's music taste as a whole. It is a jazz, pop, and R&B genre album having six tracks with unique musical elements.

Layover by BTS' V crossed 500 million streams

Recently Layover has crossed the 500 million streams milestone on the audio streaming app Spotify. This record was made in just 33 days since the album's release date. BTS' V now becomes the fastest Korean soloist to reach this milestone. Layover features tracks like Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue, For Us, and the piano version of Slow Dancing. The concept of the album Layover is based on BTS V's personal experiences and the things he likes. Most parts of his album are dedicated to his pet dog Yeontan. Each track on the album has its own music video specifically reflecting the mood of the song. Love Me Again and Rainy Days were pre-released ahead of Layover's release.

BTS' V's recent activities

BTS' V after wrapping up his promotions across South Korea and Japan has been seen relaxing and hanging out with his friends. He was praised for his personality in various Layover promotion appearances. He was spotted with his Wooga Squad members recently at a brand's pop-up store. Other than this he also went on vacation with them which he shared on his Instagram. His visit to an Indian restaurant in Jeju along with BTS' Jimin and Jungkook has been the talk of the town. He will be holding his first offline fan meeting on October 14 at an amphitheater-style venue located at Kyunghee University's Global Campus in Suwon, South Korea.

