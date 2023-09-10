BTS' V's Layover tops Oricon Daily Album Chart, enters Spotify Global Top Songs following solo debut

BTS' V's solo debut album Layover enters global music charts after release. The album secures top positions in the music charts. BIGHIT MUSIC made an announcement that BTS' V's solo debut album Layover debuted at #1 on Oricon's daily album chart after a sale of 221,491 copies in Japan on its first day of release.

BTS' V's Layover secures top spots in music charts globally

After the Layover's Oricon's daily album chart debut at #1, the title track of the album Slow Dancing also debuted at #1 on Oricon's daily digital singles chart. While his b-side tracks like Blue, For Us, and Slow Dancing (piano ver.) entered #4, #5, and #6 respectively. The title track Slow Dancing also achieved its biggest debut yet at #11 on Spotify's daily Global Top Songs chart after having 4,743,367 filtered streams on its first day, quite impressive. All The tracks from Layover entered the top60 of Spotify's Global Charts.

More records by Layover since release

Love Me Again was at #20, Rainy Days at #24, Blue at #45, For Us at #47, and Slow Dancing (piano ver.) at #54 on Spotify’s Global Charts. Previously, Layover had topped the iTunes chart in various countries all over the world. Layover had also set a new record for highest first day sales for any solo album in the history of Hanteo. The day Layover was released, BTS' V received immense love and support from his fans, his fellow BTS members and his Wooga Squad members.

