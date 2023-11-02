BTS' V's left a heartfelt message for Choi Wooshik’s fans for his Pinky Promise Asia fan meeting

BTS' V, also known as Taehyung, is not only a global K-pop sensation but also a beloved member of the Wooga Squad, a group of close-knit friends in the entertainment industry. Recently, V left a heartfelt message for his Wooga Squad hyung, Choi Wooshik, and his fans in preparation for his Pinky Promise Asia fan meeting which was played for him during the meet.

V and the Wooga Squad

V's close friendship with Choi Wooshik and other members of the Wooga Squad including Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, and Peakboy has been a heartwarming and cherished part of his life. Recently, Choi Woo Shik held his Pinky Promise Asia fan meeting with his fans which he was preparing for long.

V’s message for Choi Woo Shik and his fans

BTS’ V like a very good dongsang left a heartfelt message for Choi Woo Shik and his fans, which was played during his fan meeting. In the video message, he said, ‘we sincerely congratulate you on holding the PINKY PROMISE Asia fan meeting. Wooshik said he is very nervous, shaking right now, and really excited. I think you can really look forward to it. I want to go, but I'm in Nice, France right now, so, unfortunately, I can't go. I'll definitely try to go as a guest at the Asian fan meeting sometime next time.’

About Choi Woo Shik and V

Choi Woo Shik, a Korean-Canadian actor career journey spans from supporting TV roles to winning acclaim in indie and international cinema, including Train to Busan and Okja. He joined Management SOOP in 2018 and achieved global recognition for his role in Parasite, submitted by South Korea for the Oscars. He also appeared in Day6's music videos.

BTS V also known as Kim Tae Hyung, is a versatile South Korean artist with roles as a singer-songwriter, dancer, record producer, and actor. Debuting with BTS on June 13, 2013, he has achieved immense success, earning awards and performing at prestigious events like Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). In 2016, he made his acting debut in Hwarang and launched a solo career on September 8, 2023, releasing Love Me Again and Rainy Days as part of his debut solo album, Layover. He's known for his songwriting and production contributions, including OSTs for dramas.

The bond V has with the Wooga Squad, as well as the strong connection he has with his fans is admirable and fits his nickname as a social butterfly, which his admirers have given him. V's personal speech sets the tone for a beautiful and amazing event, in which his love and support for his hyung Choi Woo Shik shine through.

