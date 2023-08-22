BTS' V's Love Me Again makes Billboard Hot100 debut ahead of Layover album release

BTS' V has recently unveiled two pre-released music videos for his upcoming album Layover. The songs, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, have been well-received by fans, generating anticipation for the release of his solo album. These songs have already started breaking records. 'Love Me Again' has entered the Billboard Hot 100, marking another achievement for the artist.

BTS’ V Love Me Again enters Billboard Hot100 list

V's song Love Me Again has finally entered the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 96 on the list. The song became an instant hit among fans due to its unique style and V's warm vocals that resonate throughout. The song revolves around the theme of being loved again by someone, and the 70s retro-style music video adds a cherry on top. The music video beautifully captures the BTS member's deep emotions through VHS lenses, featuring V singing alone into a microphone while adorned in a glittery outfit. His charisma shines through, captivating fans' hearts and contributing to the song's major success. Apart from Love Me Again, V's Christmas Tree also secured a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 79. Notably, it was the first and only Korean OST to ever enter the chart.

The record-breaking OST for the Korean drama series Our Beloved Summer also marked V's first solo entry on the chart and was loved and well-received by fans. With Christmas Tree, V became the third BTS member to enter the Billboard Hot 100 charts, following J-Hope and SUGA.

More about BTS’ V’s solo album Layover

BTS V's solo album Layover is set to release on September 8th at 1 PM KST and 9:30 AM IST. The pre-released songs, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, have already made history by debuting at numbers 1 and 2 on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart dated August 19th. Love Me Again also achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the quickest song by a male artist to amass 2 million YouTube views within just 22 minutes.

Both Love Me Again and Rainy Days simultaneously debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's Global 200 chart (Excluding the US), making V the first Korean soloist to achieve this. Rainy Days secured the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 70 countries, while Love Me Again reached the number one position in 35 countries and regions.

V also recently released a teaser for his upcoming song Blue, which is part of the solo album. This teaser has heightened fans' anticipation and excitement towards the album. Layover will feature a total of 5 songs along with a bonus track. Additionally, V will officially re-release Scenery, Winter Flower, and Winter Bear as part of his promotional schedule, making them available on all streaming platforms.

Watch the official teaser for Blue here=

