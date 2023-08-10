BTS’ V’s Love Me Again MV joins Jungkook’s Seven MV to cross 1 million views on YouTube in 7 minutes

On August 9, BIGHIT MUSIC released BTS’ V’s Love Me Again, which is a pre-release track from his solo debut album Layover and fans love his baritone voice. In 7 minutes, the MV crossed 1 million views on YouTube, tying the record with his group member Jungkook’s solo MV Seven. V aka Kim Taehyung’s MV Love Me Again already has 13 million views (at the time of writing this article). This record shows the power of his popularity and how much his fans were looking forward to his solo music.

BTS’ V’s new MV Love Me Again from Layover:

V released the music video for Love Me Again, a track from his solo album 'Layover'. Located on track 3 of the album, this tune is a R&B melody that utilizes V's marvelous tone. This video was filmed in a cavern situated in Mallorca, Spain. The baffling climate of the cavern and V's low-pitched voice orchestrated to finish a one of a kind state of mind. The camera zeroed in on V singing, and V, who changed into a blonde angel, filled the screen with just his eyes and emotional articulation. In the meantime, V will release another b-side, Rainy Days music video at 1:00 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on August 11th. Around the same time, this track and Love Me Again's track will likewise be released. Likewise, he intends to show the color of his solo collection Layover through concept photos that will be unveiled on two separate days. Layover will be officially released at 1:00 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on September 8th.

BTS’ V’s achievements:

The songs from V's first solo album Layover, which will be revealed at the same time overall on September 8 at 1:00 PM KST, took up the highest point of the Billboard Hot Trending Daily Chart. With the explosive capability of global fans, the title track 'Slow Dancing' was quick to ascend to No. 1, and the b-side tunes 'Love Me Again' and 'Rainy Days' are at no. 4 and 5, separately. The title melody 'Slow Dancing' is a heartfelt soul track from the 1970s with a free and languish climate.

