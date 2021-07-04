BTS' V's official Wikipedia page becomes the most viewed page for a K pop idol in the first half of 2021

BTS' V bags another to add to his growing list of records. Read on to find out.

Singer-Songwriter, performer, fashionista, top-tier visual, philanthropist and king of selling out items, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is truly God's favourite child and the darling of the masses! Taehyung's unprecedented impact as the 'face of BTS' and as a soloist is undeniable and applaud-worthy! The talented idol is the proud owner of many records and, we are happy to report, he has added another record to his kitty!

It has been revealed that Taehyung became the first Korean idol with the most viewed Wikipedia page worldwide in the first half of 2021. This is Taehyung's second consecutive year topping this list and it comes right after Taehyung became the first male idol to reach 8 million likes on Instagram and the first solo artist with two songs ranking number 1 on iTunes. Taehyung's bandmate Jungkook ranked second amongst K-pop male idols on the same list! BTS was the third most-viewed Wikipedia page after Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo and the Oscar-nominated film Minari. Congratulations to BTS and Taehyung!

Meanwhile, Naver NOW to air a special show called 'A Butterful Getaway with BTS' on July 9, following the release of their single CD Butter on the same day! The group will perform their new song Permission To Dance for the first time on the show. We are pumped for this special release! Butter special CD drops on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

