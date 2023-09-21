BTS' V's offline fan meeting to be held at THIS unique location in Seoul: Report

BTS' V who recently released his debut solo album Layover, announced that he will be holding an offline meeting with the fans to celebrate Layover and show special and impressive performances to the fans. The offline fan meeting announcement was made via Weverse. 1400 lucky fans got selected to be a part of this event but the venue where the fan meeting will be held is stealing all the praise currently.

BTS' V's fan meeting is reported to be held at an open-air theater

BTS' V's solo album Layover was released on September 8. The announcement for an offline fan meeting was made on the same day. The event promises to deliver spectacular performances by BTS' V along with some behind-the-scenes stories from the soloist about his debut album. The fan meeting is scheduled to be held on October 14. The winners of the fan meeting were chosen through a raffle. Fans were eligible to enter the raffle by purchasing at least one album copy of Layover. The winners who won the raffle shared on social media platforms that the venue where this event will take place is said to be an open-air theater. They even shared a photo together. After much digging, it turned out that the open-air theater location was that of the Peace Amphitheater located at the prestigious Kyunghee University's Global Campus in Suwon, a city in South Korea.

About BTS' V's Layover achievements

Layover, a six-track album that was released at the beginning of September is breaking and creating new records in terms of music streams and album sales. Layover has become a million seller on the Hanteo Charts and Circle Charts. On the Hanteo charts, the album sold an impressive 1.67 million copies on its first day of release. BTS' V has been actively promoting his new solo album in South Korea as well as in Japan. Layover debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, with this V became the highest-charting Korean solo artist alongside his fellow BTS bandmates SUGA and Jimin.

