BTS' V's OST Christmas Tree wins Best OST Release of The Year at HallyuTalk Awards 2; fans rejoice

BTS V’s OST Christmas Tree for the popular K-drama Our Beloved Summer has bagged the Best OST Release of the Year at The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0. The second installment of the awards ceremony occurred on August 24, following the resounding triumph of its first edition which was held on January 14, 2022. Fans demonstrated immense support and adoration for their cherished Korean celebrities and shows by actively participating in the voting process across 15 diverse categories this year. Among these, the event comprised 12 categories meticulously curated by the editorial panel, while an additional three fresh categories were proposed by the fans themselves.

Christmas Tree has been a fan favorite ever since its release in the K-drama Our Beloved Summer. It was sung by the popular BTS member V, and the song even charted on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at number 79. This achievement marked the first time an OST had ever charted on the list. The song also debuted at number one on the Digital Songs Sales chart, showcasing its immense popularity among fans, attributed to the cozy feeling of the song and V’s warm vocals.

This isn't the first OST by the BTS member. The singer also sang the OST Sweet Nights for the K-drama Itaewon Class, and for the K-drama Hwarang, he sang Even If I Die, It's You with another BTS member, Jin. V is now set to release his solo album Layover, scheduled for release on September 8, 2023.

