BTS' V's pet Kim Yeontan makes stage debut for Slow Dancing performance; fans gush over THIS moment

BTS' V made an appearance at the M COUNTDOWN recently. He performed two songs from his debut solo album Layover. One of them was Love Me Again and the other one was Slow Dancing. But a little surprise towards the Slow Dancing stage performance took everyone by storm. It was an unexpected appearance by one of BTS' V's dearest.

Yeontan makes stage debut with BTS' V

In a different chain of events, BTS' V brought his pet dog Yeontan during the Slow Dancing performance on stage. Slow Dancing is the title track from his debut solo album Layover which was released on September 8. Lately, BTS' V has been busy promoting his new album Layover on various variety shows and dance challenges.

His M COUNTDOWN performance happened today. His track Slow Dancing secured its first win on the show but overall a fourth win for his album Layover. BTS' V looked fiery in a red sequin costume for the Love Me Again stage performance and displayed a casual look with a T-shirt and pair of denims for the Slow Dancing stage performance.

Fans gush over this lovely stage appearance

As soon as Yeontan appeared on stage, fans couldn't help but cheer for the lovely Yeontan and his owner BTS' V. Throughout the performance, fans showed their support and Yeontan looked very curious while on stage. One could feel that he was very much enjoying his debut stardom moment.

Given that BTS' V's new album Layover is pretty much centered around his pet whom he holds dear, it was no surprise for Yeontan to accompany him to the Slow Dancing stage. The music video for the song also reflects some elements referring to his pet dog Yeontan.

