BTS' V's pre-military post reveals upcoming project spoiler as decoded by ARMYs; DEETS inside

Despite BTS’ V's recent enlistment in the military on December 11, he has not refrained from dropping hints about his forthcoming endeavors to the devoted ARMY. On the very day of his enlistment, V shared a photo on Instagram, which, upon retrospection, fans now realize contains a significant spoiler for his upcoming project.

BTS’ V drops hint for upcoming project

Before their departure, BTS engaged in a live session, urging fans to anticipate their upcoming projects. It appears that member V is steadfastly fulfilling this promise.The decision to feature a coffee canister in his recent post served as a hint and now gains clarity with the revelation that he has been chosen as the ambassador for the 10th anniversary of a coffee brand. This brand is affiliated with the second-largest coffee franchise in South Korea.

On December 20, News1 reported exclusively that Compose Coffee, a prominent South Korean coffee franchise with 2,400 stores nationwide, has selected BTS' V as their new ambassador to bolster brand recognition and facilitate international expansion. Posters featuring V will soon grace the brand's stores nationwide, starting this month. Additionally, TV commercials shot prior to V's military enlistment are set to be broadcast from January 2024 onward.

In a previous episode of SUGA's talk show, Suchwita, while introducing V as his upcoming guest, SUGA referred to him as the top male idol ideally suited for a coffee endorsement. In hindsight, fans now recognize this as a subtle hint towards the forthcoming project, contributing to the excitement and delight surrounding the reveal.

Before his enlistment, V reportedly earned an estimated 6.00 billion KRW in modeling fees. The advertisement is scheduled to be unveiled in January 2024 and will be showcased through various channels, encompassing online and offline platforms such as TV, YouTube, and outdoor advertisements at affiliated stores. Enthusiastic fans eagerly look forward to these insights from the idol, underscoring the enduring dedication of the artists to deliver meaningful content post-enlistment, ensuring a sustained source of joy for their supporters, as we witness in BTS’ case.

BTS' recent activities

In addition to V, other BTS members are keeping fans entertained through various releases. Jimin is gearing up to drop a solo digital song titled Closer Than This for the holiday season, complete with a teaser photo. The release is scheduled for December 22 at 2 PM KST and 10:30 AM IST.

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently shared a new performance video for the remix of his song Standing Next To You, a collaboration with Usher released on December 15. For the entire group, BTS recently launched the documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. This series delves into BTS' remarkable journey, providing a close look at the hurdles they overcame while reaching extraordinary milestones. The exclusive premiere on Disney+ began on December 20, and fans can look forward to two new episodes every Wednesday thereafter.

