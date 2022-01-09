BTS' V's self designed leather bag already in high demand even before its official release

BTS members may be on their official break, but thank god for their content! On New Year's eve, Big Hit Music announced that all the BTS members will be releasing their self-designed merch for ARMYs this New Year and their 'artist-made collections' are being revealed one by one.

On January 8, KST, preview photos of V aka Kim Taehyung's merch were revealed. V showcased his artistic persona 'Vante' through his designs and presented fans with a brooch set of his artworks and a leather bag featuring a palette of his favourite colours. V also launched his special 'Mute Boston Bag', a sleek and compact leather bag for all purposes.

As soon as the official images were out, fans couldn't stop admiring V's amazing artistic talent! The self-designed bag reflects V's personal style in every fabric of its design and fans instantly fell in love with it. All the details, from the Vante artworks to the scarf, and the colour palette was a perfect embodiment of V. Fans are already joking about how they might not be able to afford it considering it is deservedly expensive!

Previously, Jin and J-Hope came to the group's rescue when fans raised objections over the merch's controversial pricing. Shortly after the reveal, the new merch collection was criticized for its ₩119,000 price tag for the pajamas set and ₩69,000 for the pillows set. Fans cried hoars that it was way above the market price but despite that it was sold out in a matter of minutes, proving BTS and ARMYs power again!

You can check out the design below:

