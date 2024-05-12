BTS’ V’s single FRI(END)S tops iTunes in 100 countries; sets record as first song of 2024 to achieve feat

BTS’s V’s latest solo single FRI(END)S continues to soar high weeks after its release. The song became an instant fan favorite with the singer’s soulful voice combined with addictive beats and a cinematic music video. Upon its release, the song claimed top positions on many prestigious music charts worldwide. The recent update suggests FRI(END)S set a new record on iTunes.

BTS' V's FRI(END)S climbs to no.1 on iTunes in 100 countries worldwide, becoming first song of 2024 to do so

According to updates on May 12, V’s FRI(END)S hit the no.1 position on the iTunes chart in a total of 100 countries globally including India, USA, Australia, Argentina, Japan, Italy, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, and more, with Mauritius being the latest region.

With this, FRI(END)S set a new record as the first song of 2024 to achieve this impressive feat. However, overall, it is the 5th solo of the BTS member to reach this milestone on the global iTunes charts.

Previously, Sweet Night, Christmas Tree, Slow Dancing, and wherever u r have topped the prestigious music chart in 100 countries.

More about BTS' V's soulful track FRI(END)S

FRI(END)S is the latest solo single by V, which was released on March 15, quickly rising to significant positions on many music streaming platforms, and domestic and international charts like Billboard, Hnateo, Circle, and more.

Through immaculate lyrics, the track is a heartfelt exploration of love, friendship, longing, and solitude. Featuring Ruby Sear, an emerging English actress, the music video for this song portrays the intricate lyrics through a time loop, which resonates with the viewers despite its complicated element.

Overall, FRI(END)S brought out a different side of the BTS member, entirely enchanting the fans.

More about BTS' V's solo music career

In 2023, V made his official solo debut with his first studio album Layover which features two beautiful songs, Rainy Days and Love Me Again. However, his solo songs started arriving in 2019, when he released the ballad Scenery and the English track Winter Bear.

In the following years, he lent his voice to Wooga Squad buddies Park Seo Joon starrer Itaewon Class’s OST Sweet Night and Choi Woo Shik-led K-drama Our Beloved Summer’s Christmas Tree.

In December 2023, he collaborated with American singer UMI and unveiled another heartfelt track titled wherever u r.

