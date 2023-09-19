BTS V's Slow Dancing debuts on Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl U.S. charts

BTS’ V’s Layover unlocks another achievement on the music charts. Slow Dancing, the title track from his first solo album Layover makes its Billboard music chart debut in its second week since the release of the album. BTS’ V made a solo debut with his first album Layover which was released on September 8. The album features a total of six tracks and Slow Dancing has been named as the title track of the album.

Slow Dancing debuts on Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 & Global Excl U.S. charts

It was shared by the Billboard that Slow Dancing debuted at #51 on the Hot 100 charts. The Layover title track also made its way to the Global 200 chart at #4 and the Global Excl U.S. chart at #3. BTS’ V joins his bandmate Jungkook who is already creating quite an uproar on the Billboard music charts. Slow Dancing is the fourth track from the album Layover. BTS' V collaborated with producer Min Hee Jin to work on the production of the album. She is the creative director for NewJeans.

BTS' V performed Slow Dancing on various music shows as a part of Layover's promotions. One such performance was the M Countdown where Slow Dancing secured its first music show win. But BTS' V was not alone on stage. His pet dog Yeontan accompanied him during the performance making his K-pup debut.

About Layover

BTS' V's highly anticipated album saw a release in September 2023. Prior to this, BTS' V pre-released two of his tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days in August 2023. The album has 5 individual tracks along with one bonus track which is Slow Dancing's piano version, this makes the album have a total of 6 tracks. Other tracks on the album include Blue and For Us. Each track from the album Layover has its own music video. The entire album is said to have pop, R&B, and jazz music genres.

