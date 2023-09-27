BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing from Layover belatedly added to Billboard Global Excl. U.S after backlash from fans

BTS’ V has been reigning in the charts and streams since his solo album release. V’s debut album Layover was released on September 8 and features five tracks and an additional piano version of Slow Dancing as a bonus. The song had already the Billboard Global Excl. U.S chart earlier this month but was surprisingly missing from the chart for the September 30 week.

V’s title track Slow Dancing belatedly enters Billboard chart

Slow Dancing has been loved and adored by fans for its relaxed feel and groovy beats. The track had already entered the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200 earlier and Billboard Global Excl. U.S list. The song had debuted on the list on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S at number 3 last week but was missing from the chart for the week ending on September 30. Slow Dancing has been breaking records and has higher streaming numbers than the other songs in the album. It also charted at number 20 on the Billboard Global 200 list. Despite of that, the song was omitted from Billboard Global Excl. U.S. which is a list that counts streams and sales from countries excluding the USA.

The song was added later after fans' criticism.

Fans ask Billboard to reconsider the list

The omission of Slow Dance from the list enraged the fans and they asked Billboard to recheck the numbers as they suspected that it should have charted. Many fans even suspected corrupt practices in order to tarnish the artist’s position on the charts.

Fans’ advocacy finally worked and Billboard released a new chart with Slow Dancing positioned at number 9, which is six spots down from last week. This marks the third week for the track on this list. It is a bittersweet moment for the fans as they rejoiced that Slow Dancing got the recognition it deserves but many still smell foul play.

Meanwhile, Junkook’s Seven featuring the American rapper Latto charted at number 2 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and has maintained a spot on the list for ten weeks. The song peaked at number 1 until last week.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS V's Slow Dancing debuts on Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl U.S. charts