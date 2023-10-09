BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing hits Spotify milestone surpassing 100 million streams, fans aim for 1 billion

BTS’ V is soon to hold a special fan meeting for the success of his newly rolled-out solo album Layover. The global K-pop superstar has been ruling the musical charts across the world with his single tracks. Layover which was released on September 8 includes five tracks, Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Version). Out of which in a remarkable achievement, Slow Dancing has hit 100 million streams on the world’s biggest music streaming platform Spotify.

BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing surpasses 100M streams on Spotify

BTS' V is headed to another triumph after, based on Billboard data, overtaking Olivia Rodrigo's Guts to become the second best-selling album of last week. One of the Layover tracks Slow Dancing has now successfully surpassed a staggering 100 million streams in just a month of its release. Reportedly, Slow Dancing is the third single from the album rolled out by BIGHIT MUSIC on September 8, 2023, marking BTS’ V solo project. Overwhelmed fans are currently optimistic that Layover's track will receive a record-breaking 1 billion streams.

BTS’ V to hold a special fan meeting for Layover

Slow Dancing has managed to garner a cult fanbase owing to its soothing vibe and catchy rhythms powered by V’s deep vocals. The track has already marked its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200 charts which also includes the Billboard Global Excl. U.S list. On October 14, some 1400 lucky fans will get an opportunity to attend a special fan meeting to be held by the second youngest member of the K-pop group. BTS member V, who will organize a live fan meeting as a solo artist, has warmly asked the fans to follow certain rules when they arrive at the location. The venue of the fan meeting is located in Kyunghee University's Global Campus in Suwon, a serene city in South Korea. Taking to the Weverse (a fan interaction platform) the Rainy Days singer asked his fans to memorize the lyrics of his songs Slow Dancing and For Us before heading towards the venue. Meanwhile, Layover broke a record-breaking sales benchmark in its debut week after making it big on the Hanteo Chart. The album sold more than 2 million copies. This feat was achieved for the first time in 23 years after Jo Sung Mo's Let Me Love in 2000.

ALSO READ: BTS' V urges fans to memorize lyrics for Slow Dancing and For Us ahead of Layover fan meeting