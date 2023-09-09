BTS V's solo album sets new records: Layover and Slow Dancing dominate iTunes charts in multiple countries

On September 8, 2023, BTS member V's latest album, Layover, made an astonishing debut by soaring to the number one position on iTunes charts in more than 75 countries, with the count still rising. What's truly astonishing is that V accomplished this remarkable feat within a mere five hours of releasing his solo album. Suffice it to say, since the album's debut release, V has been consistently setting new records, leaving fans astounded and excited for the singer.

BTS V’s Layover and Slow Dancing tops iTunes charts

On September 8th, 2023, at 1 p.m. KST, V made his highly-anticipated solo debut with his first album titled Layover and its lead single Slow Dancing. Almost immediately after their release, both the album and the song attained remarkable success by topping the iTunes charts in numerous countries worldwide.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, as of 7 a.m. KST on September 9, Slow Dancing had already secured the number one position on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 75 different regions, including prominent countries like the United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, France, Australia, Canada, and many more. Meanwhile, Layover had also reached the number one spot on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 65 different regions. It's important to note that these numbers are estimated to have continued to rise since the last update, underscoring V's impressive global impact with his solo debut.

BTS V unveils solo album Layover

BTS member V made his official solo debut with the album Layover, featuring the standout track Slow Dancing. Prior to the album's release, pre-releases such as Love Me Again and Rainy Days had already garnered immense popularity. Layover comprises six notable tracks, including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, and the title track Slow Dancing.

What's more, the official video for Slow Dancing was unveiled on September 8, amassing over 1.1 million views in less than 30 minutes—a testament to V's enormous fanbase. Notably, V achieved a remarkable milestone by setting a new record for the highest first-day sales of any solo artist in Hanteo history with Layover, which sold over 1.67 million copies on September 8 alone.

In an exciting development, V is set to engage with his fans through an offline fan meeting, as announced by his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, on Weverse. This fan meeting, scheduled for October 14 in Seoul, South Korea, will provide an opportunity for BTS' V to share behind-the-scenes stories about his solo debut album, Layover, and deliver special performances to his dedicated fans. To participate in the fan meeting, fans who have purchased at least one Layover album from the Weverse shop GLOBAL after September 8 will be eligible to enter a raffle.

Listen to the title track Slow Dancing from V's solo debut album Layover here-

