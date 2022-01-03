BTS' V's solo OST 'Christmas Tree' achieves THIS feat on MelON music chart

BTS' V has proved once again, why he is considered 'OST king'! On the 24th, V recorded the most 'increased number of fans and 'likes' in the 'male solo' section of the MelON Artist Chart, proving his hot popularity by ranking first. On the 25th and 26th, it ranked first in the daily ranking chart of Bugs.

V's bi-lingual heartwarming OST 'Christmas Tree' recorded the highest daily number of unique listeners (126,381) 6 days after its release due to the steady increase in the number of MelON users, rising to the highest rank among K-pop male idols. The only K-pop male idols who have surpassed 100,000 daily users are V and WINNER's Mino. Not just that, upon release, V's 'Christmas Tree' took the top spot on the 'Naver TV' HOT 100.

Also, 'Christmas Tree' has become the top-selling Korean solo song on US Amazon's Best Selling Songs of 2021, entering at number 97 on the chart. It is also the only Korean solo song on the list. The chart counts US song sales for the whole year of 2021, and 'Christmas Tree' remarkably enters the list with only seven days of tracking time, as the song was released on December 24. Congratulations to V!

