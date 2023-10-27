BTS' V's stalker detained after following into residential elevator with marriage certificate; Agency comments

BTS member V was stalked by a woman who followed him into his residence elevator and attempted to hand him a marriage certificate. BIGHIT MUSIC also gave their official statement regarding the incident. V dropped his first solo album, Layover in September of 2023. He received a lot of praise and appreciation from fans for his music and vocals for the album.

BTS V's stalker detained by police

On the evening of October 26, BTS member V was followed by a woman in her 30s. It is speculated that she waited for him outside his residence and then when his vehicle arrived, she followed him to the parking lot and into the residence elevator. The stalker also attempted to hand over a marriage certificate to the idol. She fled as the security arrived. Later, she was identified through the marriage application that she had tried to hand over. She was apprehended by the police and the case is under investigation. The detained is also suspected to have a past record of stalking the artist.

V's agency makes an official statement regarding the incident

On the morning of October 27, BIGHIT MUSIC officially released a statement. They commented that they are responding with a no-tolerance policy against stalking crimes that hamper the personal lives of their artists and threaten their safety.

In a recent incident in the month of October, the label sued online haters who had been trolling V. HYBE LABELS took strong action against the person who identified themselves as Kim Young from Busan and had been spreading malicious comments and rumors in 2022. The troller issued an apology on social media to V and the fans. He also asked for forgiveness as this incident could seriously damage his future as he is also preparing for the civil service exams.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V protected: Online hater apologizes after facing legal action from HYBE