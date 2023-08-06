BTS vs Stray Kids: VOTE for Best Male Squad of the Year at The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards 2’s top contenders for the Best Male Squad of the Year award category are BTS and Stray Kids. Both the groups are forging ahead with their individual charms and the fans have shown their full support for the stars.

Best Male Squad of the Year top 2 nominees at The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has revealed the two male groups leading the Best Male Squad of the Year category thanks to the support from their massive respective fandoms. With BTS’ continued solo promotions as well as group releases that keep reminding the fans of their power when they are together, the ARMY influence has stayed strong. On the other hand, Stray Kids’ lengthening discography has further added to the interest of global audiences in their music. Who are you rooting for?

Best Male Squad of the Year nominees

BTS

SEVENTEEN

ATEEZ

Stray Kids

TXT

NCT

How to vote for Best Male Squad of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

