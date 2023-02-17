BTS’ V’s Sweet Night and Christmas Tree occupies Top 2 spots for most streamed Korean OSTs in Spotify history

BTS ’ V becomes the first Asian singer to have two OSTs occupy the top two spots for the most streamed K-Pop OSTs. His two OSTs are Christmas Tree from Our Beloved Summer and Sweet Night from Itaewon Class. They pass above Stay With Me from Goblin by EXO’s Chanyeol and Punch.

On January 10th, V's 'Christmas Tree' surpassed 220 million streams on the world's largest music platform 'Spotify', currently recording 222.75 million 94 streams as of the morning of the 15th. This is to break his own record, which is the shortest in Korean drama OST history. According to the year-end settlement data of '2022 Spotify Wrapped', 'Christmas Tree' is the most streamed Korean drama OST in 2022 and the eighth most streamed K-pop worldwide. Following V's 'Sweet Night', which set the record for the most streamed Korean drama OST on Spotify in 2020 and 2021, it has been listed on the most streamed list for three consecutive years, showing off its hot popularity.

V's 'Sweet Night' surpassed 280 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, on January 23rd. It recorded 281,094,959 streams on the morning of February 1st. V is breaking her own record, which is the record for the most streams in Korean drama OST history, and is proving the modifier 'King of OSTs you can trust and listen to'. V registers the highest follower gain of any K-pop solo artist in 2022, and she has the third-highest follower of any K-pop solo artist. The drama 'Itaewon Class' OST 'Sweet Night' is a self-composed song that was scheduled to be included in V's mixtape, and V garnered attention as he participated in writing, composing, producing, and singing.

V proposed the use of acoustic instruments and the insertion of whistles to convey the emotion of 'longing'. Curiously, the title was 'Sweet Night' even before it was decided as an OST, and the first store opened in Itaewon with the funds that the protagonist Park Sae Royi (Park Seo Joon) worked hard to collect was Sweet Night Bar. V, who wrote the melody first, said that after it was confirmed as an OST, he wrote the lyrics by adding elements from the drama.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Kai unveils interesting first teaser for upcoming third mini album Rover; Releasing on THIS date

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.