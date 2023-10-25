BTS' V's Sweet Night MV for Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer Itaewon Class OST reaches 100 million views

The famous JTBC drama Itaewon Class records a new feat with its Sweet Night OST sung by BTS' V. Itaewon Class stars Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi in the lead roles. Itaewon Class became the most liked Korean drama series among its audiences. Sweet Night is one of the Itaewon Class's OSTs and now it has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

BTS' V's Sweet Night MV surpass 100 million views

BTS' V's OST, Sweet Night for JTBC drama Itaewon Class, has now surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. According to OST production company Vlending Co. Ltd., on October 25, the total views on Sweet Night's official music video exceeded 100 million on their YouTube channel. BTS' V participated in singing the OST.

Following this new feat, Sweet Night is the second OST video from the Korean drama to achieve this after Start sung by Gaho. The music video for another Itaewon Class OST called Start reached a similar milestone in January. For BTS' V, Sweet Night has surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify becoming the second most-streamed Korean OST after Christmas Tree.

BTS' V took part in the production and singing of Sweet Night. The OST wants to give a message of comfort containing the desire to provide only sweet nights to the main character Park Sae Ro Yi who spends many bitter and painful nights.

About Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class is a JTBC drama that aired from January 2020 to March 2020. It is also available to stream on Netflix. The Korean drama starring Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung, and Kwon Nara is adapted from the webtoon of the same name.

Itaewon Class is based on Park Sae Ro Yi who after losing his father in an unfortunate incident attempted to kill the son of Jangga Group's founder and he was jailed for it. The woman he loved was offered a university scholarship and started working for Jangga Group later on. After being released, Park Sae Ro Yi opens up a restaurant called DanBam and aims to be successful in getting revenge on the Jangga Group. He meets different people on his journey who help him in running his business well.

