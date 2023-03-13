BTS’ V’s Sweet Night OST for Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class celebrates third anniversary of release

BTS member V and actor Park Seo Joon are two famous best friends who first got acquainted with each other on the sets of the sageuk K-drama ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ in which the former made his acting debut and the latter starred as a lead. Since then, they have formed the Wooga Squad comprising costar Park Hyung Sik, actor Choi Woo Shik and musician Peakboy. So when it was revealed that V would be lending his voice for one of Park Seo Joon’s shows, the fans of the two superstars were ecstatic. Thus, ‘Sweet Night’ was presented to the world.

The success of Sweet Night

Dropped on March 13, 2020, the track found itself becoming an instant hit. The fully English lyrics sung in V’s low and deep tone which became the BTS member’s first solo original soundtrack following a duet with Jin for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ in 2016. It broke multiple records and keeps setting new ones. After receiving attention from fans around the globe, ‘Sweet Night’ also managed to grab an impressive No.2 on Billboard’s Digital Songs Sales Chart. In his home ground, it peaked at 19 on K-pop Hot 100 and 14 on Gaon Digital Chart over the course of its run.

Since then, ‘Sweet Night’ has gone on to become the most streamed Korean OST in the history of Spotify. Moreover, it is the song with the most No.1s in iTunes history with the count reaching a whopping 119. It was the first solo OST by a Korean singer to achieve #1 positions in 100 regions on iTunes. Fans celebrated the third release anniversary of the song by donating to causes and streaming it more.

About Itaewon Class

Starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Dami in the lead roles, it is the story of an underdog named Park Sae Ro Yi, played by the former, who runs a restaurant named Dan Bam and rises to power against his enemies. He comes across a power blogger named Jo Yi Seo who falls for him and helps him popularise his bar-restaurant.

