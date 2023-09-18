BTS’ V’s ties with SUGA and Jimin becoming highest-charting Korean soloist on Billboard 200 with Layover

BTS’ V has joined the leagues of his members SUGA and Jimin and successfully debuted on the Billboard 200 chart which measures the album sales and digital streams. The much-awaited album Layover was released on September 8 and includes five tracks namely, Rainy Day, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing and For Us. It has an additional bonus track which is the piano version of the song Slow Dancing. .

BTS’ V’s album makes it to the top of the Billboard 200

BTS’ V debuted at the 2nd spot on the Billboard 200 chart for his first solo album Layover on September 17. This ties him with his members SUGA and Jimin for their solo albums D-DAY and FACE respectively. They hold the record for the highest-charting Korean solo artists on the Billboard 200.

Billboard revealed that the album sales for Layover were boosted by the smart marketing and packaging of the album. Layover is available in 13 different collectable versions and with merchandise. Billboard counts that till now, the album has 12.95 official streams of the six tracks which also includes sales. The number 1 spot is taken up by Olivia Rodrigo with her latest album Guts which is her second time bagging the spot on this chart.

The deeper meaning behind Layover

As the album is breaking multiple records and ranking on various charts, let's have a look at the meaning behind the album.

On the variety show You Quiz On The Block V has explained that as nothing in his life seems to be in a straight line which leads up to a destination, the journey is more of a layover for him. Hence the title Layover, so that he himself can stop running and look back and appreciate. The artist wants to run towards the destination at a slower pace and take time for himself. He has also mentioned that he thinks of all the tracks as little presents to the listeners which are simple and natural. Layover also has a lot of references to nature and he gives the credit to RM for inspiring him to write about nature in a poetic way.

The focus track of this album is Slow Dancing. Surprisingly, this song does not have a fixed dance routine. As revealed by V, the performance is freestyle and has been performed differently each time.

