BTS V's Vietnamese fans make donations to shelter housing orphans and displaced children ahead of his birthday

BTS singer V celebrates his birthday on December 30. Ahead of his birthday, his Vietnamese fans donate books and award scholarships.

BTS singer V celebrates his birthday later this month. The singer will turn 26 on December 30. While Kim Taehyung has confessed that he has no birthday plans, his fans are leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable affair. V's stans are known to make donations and perform good deeds in his name. From making donations towards the relief funds of Beirut blasts to establishing an elementary school under Taehyung's name, the fandom has us bowing! Now, we hear that a few fans in Vietnam have made donations under his name ahead of his birthday.

As reported by AllKPop, TaeTae's fanbase in Vietnam has donated 1230 notebooks and 1,230,000 Vietnamese Dong (55 USD) in cash to a shelter housing orphans and displaced children. That's not all! They have also awarded ten scholarships worth 3,012,000 VND (130 USD) to students of Le Quy Don Primary School facing tough circumstances in their lives.

The fan group took to Twitter and wrote, "TAEHYUNG BIRTHDAY PROJECT Inspired by Taehyung's warm heart for children and with the aim of spreading his positive influence to everyone.Fanbase VN implementing 2 volunteer projects to help children in difficult circumstances and orphans on the occasion of Taehyung's birthday."

What a sweet gesture!

Meanwhile, the Bangtan Boy recently spoke about his wish for his birthday. The Sweet Night crooner joined his fellow BTS members at the 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje. Read all about it here: BTS: V reveals his ONLY wish for his birthday this year; Jimin reveals his wish for 2021 and it involves Suga

How are you planning on celebrating Taehyung's birthday? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :AllKPop

Share your comment ×