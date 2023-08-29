BTS' V's Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snow Flower feat. PeakBoy top iTunes Charts in multiple countries

BTS member V took over the iTunes Charts with his old solo music officially released again across all major music platforms. Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower feat. PeakBoy topped the iTunes Charts in multiple countries in the world. This is a huge milestone for the Layover singer as the songs composed by himself had been receiving so much love from listeners across the globe.

V's Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snow Flower reached No. 1 on the iTunes Charts

V's self-composed songs Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snow Flower feat. Peak Boy entered the iTunes Charts after their official release on August 28, 1 PM (KST). The songs were previously released on SoundCloud for free in the last few years. As he embarks on a new journey as a solo artist, he decided to give fans another gift by making it available on all music platforms. Winter Bear released in 2019 reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 45 countries including France, Japan, and more. Snow Flower featuring PeakBoy, one of V's very close friends, was dropped on Christmas in 2020 and now topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 37 regions. Meanwhile, Scenery entered a total of 20 countries. All three songs have entered the Top 10 of the U.S. iTunes Charts. The BTS member currently has seven songs on the Worldwide iTunes Songs Chart as Leave Me Again and Rainy Days, The pre-releases from Layover and K-drama OSTs Sweet Night and Christmas Tree also are charting at different positions.

V's future plans

The BTS member is all set to make his solo debut with the album Layover on September 8 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The agency of BTS, BIGHIT MUSIC officially released the third set of concept photos on August 28 at 8:30 PM IST (12:00 AM KST). The official music video of the title track Slow Dancing will be available on the same day as the album release. The Winter Bear singer will also be releasing the music video for the B-side track Blue on September 13 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

