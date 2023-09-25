BTS' V's Wooga Squad, Jungkook's 97 liners, and more; pick your favorite K-celeb friends group

Many Korean celebrities are part of their own friend circle like BTS' V's Wooga Squad, Jungkook's 97 liner besties, EXO member D.O.'s Hyung Squad, and more. It's time for you to pick your favorite Korean celebrity squad.

Korean celebrity squads

Wooga Squad is one of the famous Korean celebrity friends group which includes BTS‘s V, Hwarang actors Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik, Rapper-producer PeakBoy, and Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo Shik. 97 liners squad includes K-pop idols born in 1997 like Jungkook of BTS, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and more. EXO member D.O. is the youngest member of the Hyung Squad which includes popular actors like Kim Woo Bin, Jo In Sung, Song Joong Ki, and many more. A group called Darlingz is made of idol friends born in the year 1999 which includes TXT's Yeonjun, ATEEZ's Wooyoung, Stray Kids' Changbin, and more. Padding Squad which includes BTS' Jimin, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai, HOTSHOT's Timoteo, former Wannaone member Ha Sungwoon, and more.

