BTS was reportedly rejected by 10 producers before finally getting a chance because of Jin

Saito Eisuke is a phenomenal Japanese producer who is primarily responsible for paving the way for BTS’ success in Japan. In 2014, almost a year after BTS’ debut, it was Saito Eisuke who thought BTS had potential to be something in Japan. He marked their advent in the country in the most phenomenal way possible. Saito Eisuke was invited to watch BTS by Bang PD, a South Korean record executive and the founder of Big Hit Entertainment. When talking about his first impression of the group, Saito Eisuke revealed that it was Jin’s visuals that cemented his faith in the group.

Saito Eisuke

The producer revealed that the Japanese entertainment industry has a concept of ‘an effective visual’. Since he could see that ‘effective visual’ in Jin’s face, the producer assumed that the group would be a good fit for Japan. An ‘effective visual’ is essentially someone who has a pleasant visual appeal and has the potential of making it big in dramas. Looking at BTS’ current level of fame in both Japan and otherwise, it shouldn’t be too hard to conclude that nine years ago, Saito Eisuke made the right choice. The producer was first credited for BTS’ music with their first Japanese language release ‘Wake Up’.

BTS’ beginning and 10 rejections

In the aforementioned conversation Saito Eisuke revealed that BTS, the biggest boy band in the world today, had been rejected by 10 producers before they approached him. The ten producers reportedly did not like BTS’ name and were apprehensive about the group since it did not have the backing of one of the three big Entertainment companies of South Korea. Since Saito Eisuke was able to spot an ‘effective visual’ in Jin’s face, he predicted that the group might just make it big in Japan. He made the aforementioned assumption because often this was the one factor that really helped groups take off in terms of popularity in their initial years.

BTS first made their debut under a fairly obscure label in the year 2013. After a decade of unwavering resilience, diligence and hard work, the group has now reached a point of international stardom. The group today is nothing short of a global phenomenon. With fans across age, race and regions, BTS is today the biggest boy band in the world. Besides hard work, it was additional factors like their selection by Saito Eisuke that fuelled their spectacular rise in the entertainment industry.

