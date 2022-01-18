BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ breaks THIS record in just two days since launch

BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ dropped its first episode on January 15 through Naver Webtoon and Wattpad, and it is already breaking records. The webtoon has set a new record with its cumulative views in just two days since its launch, successfully raising expectations for its global success.

On January 18, Naver Webtoon announced that the number of views for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ surpassed 15 million in just two days since launch, making it the highest recorded views among all Naver Webtoon launches to date. The number of daily active users (DAU) of Naver Webtoon’s English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, and Thai services also hit a new high, thanks to the launch of ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’.

The webtoon is currently ranked at number 1 on Naver Webtoon’s English-service platform ‘Webtoon’ in real-time and all-genre charts. ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ has also attracted 740,000 subscribers within two days of its release, and is receiving favourable reviews, with a rating of 9.9 out 10, on the English-service platform. It is also receiving high scores on other platforms, such as 9.96 on the Spanish-service platform and 9.94 on the Thai platform.

‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ is inspired by the Joseon dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called ‘chakhogapsa’. Set in a futuristic city, the urban fantasy story follows the tale of seven boys brought together by fate (portrayed by BTS), who overcome hardships and grow in the process.

Meanwhile, ‘STAY ALIVE’, the theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ will premier through Naver Webtoon on February 5, 2022, at 11 am KST (7:30 am IST), and will be available on all digital streaming platforms on February 11, 2022, at 2 pm KST (10:20 am IST). The highly anticipated track has been produced by BTS’ SUGA, and sung by BTS’ Jungkook.

