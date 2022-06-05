BTS at the White House: BTS’ RM thanks President Joe Biden for ‘recognising all their efforts’ in new video

On June 4, White House released a new video BTS visiting the White House, meeting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The 4 minute video was heartwarming as it showed how the group had a serious conversation with both of them regarding Anti-Asian hate crimes. It also showed them talking during the press session.

In the beginning of the video released on the same day, President Biden played 'Butter' and said "I wanted you to think of this place as your own home”. The BTS members responded with a light dance while applauding. "What you do makes a big difference," Biden said. "It's important to talk about how to get rid of hate. Don't underestimate what you do. I will be the president who appreciates you."

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes BTS warmly and dove into talking about AANHPI Heritage month as well as Asian discrimination. She said, “Hate and prejudice usually frightens the victims and makes them feel lonely, but you remind them they're not alone," Harris said. "We have to stand up and protest against the rise of hate crimes against Asian descent and show that there is no safe haven for hate," Biden said in a tweet that released the video. "What they did is very important."

BTS met with President Biden and Vice President Harris on the last day of 'Asian American, Hawaiian, Native, Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month' which was on May 31 at the invitation of the White House.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin & Jungkook pose in a sweet selfie with Chris Martin & H.E.R.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.