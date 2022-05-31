BTS at the White House: Here’s what we know so far including press briefing and office tour

On May 26, it was announced that BTS will be heading to the US to meet President Joe Biden at the White House as they have been invited for a discussion on diversity, representation as well as their thoughts on art and culture. The agenda of their talk also included Anti-Asian hate crimes as one of the topics for May 31 local time.

Soon, BTS headed to the US with member Jungkook leaving on May 28 and the rest of the six members following on May 29. It was also revealed that BTS will be celebrating the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month) at the White House with POTUS Joe Biden.

Ahead of the meeting with President Joe Biden, it was revealed that BTS will be making an appearance to give brief remarks at the top of the White House Press Briefing alongside 35th White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on June 1, 12 am IST (May 31, 2:30 PM ET). The press briefing will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of The White House.

This will be followed by POTUS Joe Biden welcoming BTS to the Oval Office to discuss the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination on June 1, 12:30 am IST (May 31, 3 pm ET). It is also known that BTS' meeting with the POTUS is closed press.

According to a White House official, BTS had entered the White House on May 31, 12:30 PM ET and were receiving a tour of the place before heading to the press briefing. They were also said to have filmed some content with the White House digital team while doing the tour.

Hordes of fans were reportedly waiting outside the White House for BTS ahead of their meeting.

