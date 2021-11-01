BTS: Why we love their off duty style & how you can achieve that

BTS: Why we love their off duty style & how you can achieve that
While it is no news that BTS alums have great style, what we love most about them is how they carry off their subtle styles even after having an array of luxury brands at their disposal. From off-duty airport looks to practice sessions with the Bangtan Boys, the group alums are always rocking effortless basics when they are off-stage! And while their on-stage looks are every bit as phenomenal as ever, their off-duty ensembles are probably easier for us mere mortals to copy. Today, we’re looking at a few BTS inspired basic trends that we can all incorporate in our wardrobes this winter! 

 

Casuals are the core of the past 2 years (especially with COVID)! While many still continue to WFH or avoid large gatherings--casual button-downs conveys a great deal of elegance of a dress shirt while still keeping you comfy in soft fabrics and untucked styles. A simple spread-collar shirt works wonderfully well for all occasions, be it casual business attire when you’re in the office or on a video call or holiday dinners and winter date nights.

 

Layering is the key to a smart wardrobe! Keep rocking your summer favourites and just stack up on the layers as you go. They are also great for changing weather when the winter is just setting in or bidding goodbye. For peak winter, layer with soft cardigans, zip-front hoodies, and flannels for all-over warmth. If you want to keep a short-sleeved look while adding more cosiness around your core, try the trending vests that are making a statement.

 

Puffer jackets have been off the radar for the last few years, but this popular staple of 2018 is making a comeback for 2021. Pull your old puffer jacket out of storage and let it see the light again or invest in a new one to keep you warm through the cool weather months.

 

View All