BTS will not attend this year’s Billboard Music Awards?

On May 9, it was reported that megastar BTS’ attendance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards is not confirmed. Soon, more reports began flooding in revealing that the boy group is set to stay back in their homeground ahead of the release of their upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ instead of being in attendance at the awards night. A clear reason for their absence has not been mentioned as per the local media that quoted BIGHIT MUSIC, however their June 10 release is said to be the most likely.

Notably, BTS has earned its most nominations out of any year for this time, having as many as 6 awards up for grabs for the South Korean boy group. They have earned 7 nominations with both their songs ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’ in the running for the Top Selling Song award. BTS has also been nominated for Top Duo/Group category (past wins in 2019 and 2021), Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding US) and Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding US) for ‘Butter’. Notably the septet has been named among the nominees for Top Song Sales Artist as well as the Top Rock Song award for ‘My Universe’.

The Billboard Music Awards have immensely benefited with BTS’ past presence in the years 2017- 2019 in person while the last couple of years remotely. What change would BTS’ schedule bring to the show’s viewership? The world awaits as the 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to air on May 15.

