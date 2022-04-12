BTS will not be a part of the President-elect’s inauguration event: Presidential Inaugural Committee confirms

BTS will not be taking the stage at the Republic of Korea’s President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol’s inauguration ceremony. At a briefing held on April 11, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Park Joo Sun spoke on the matter. The chairman shared, “Please do not misunderstand the situation. The 20th Presidential Inauguration to be held on May 10 is a state event. It is not a political event. Nor is it an arts event. In that sense, I do not think that the act of talking about political events will be appropriate.”

Chairman Park Joo Sun commented, “BTS is currently performing in Las Vegas. As a Korean citizen, I am proud after seeing foreign news reports that tickets for their concerts have already been sold out and that Las Vegas has become heated with excitement.”

The chairman continued by saying that there is no doubt that BTS is a cultural asset that South Korea takes pride in, because of which the Presidential Inaugural Committee reviewed various proposals, including ones that incorporated BTS’ performance at the presidential inauguration event.

The chairman went on to explain the final decision by sharing, “However, during the review process [of our options], the President-elect expressed his desires on the event being simple but rich and a place to be together with children, young adults, individuals from vulnerable social groups, and lesser-known artists to truly unite the nation, and we agreed with his vision. We thought that it would not be fitting to invite BTS this time.”

Chairman Park Joo Sun also cited other factors like a limited inauguration budget as to why there would be difficulty in hosting the world-renowned group. He concluded with, “I hope that there will come an opportunity for BTS to perform next time at a national event that appropriately matches the group’s prestige and fame.”

