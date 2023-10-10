BTS' Wings completes 7 years; a nostalgic flight through timeless album's iconic legacy

BTS' 2016 album, Wings, proved to be a cultural reset. The iconic track Blood Sweat & Tears acted as a gateway, drawing numerous fans into the world of K-pop. Each member's solo singles within the album added a unique dimension, offering a glimpse into the individuality of every member. The thematic diversity of each song catered to a wide range of musical tastes, contributing to the album's greatness. Inclusion of tracks like 2!3! and Interlude: Wings further enriched the musical experience, resonating with listeners.

As if the initial Wings series wasn't impactful enough, BTS followed up the next year with a repackage titled You Never Walk Alone. This release introduced two distinctly different singles: Not Today, an energetic and deeply hype track that has become a concert staple, and Spring Day, arguably one of BTS's most beautiful and emotionally resonant songs ever released.

BTS’ Wings album

Wings is the second Korean and fourth overall studio album by the South Korean boy band BTS, released on October 10, 2016, under Big Hit Entertainment. The album is available in four versions and features fifteen tracks, with Blood Sweat & Tears serving as its lead single. Heavily influenced by Hermann Hesse's coming-of-age novel, Demian, the concept album explores themes of temptation and growth. In addition to group tracks, the album includes solo songs by BTS members, such as Intro: Boy Meets Evil, Begin, Lie, Stigma, First Love, Reflection, MAMA, Awake, Lost, BTS Cypher Pt. 4, Am I Wrong, 21st Century Girl, 2!3!, and Interlude: Wings. The diverse range of tracks contributes to the album's thematic depth and musical richness.

Wings narrates the journey of boys grappling with inner conflicts in the face of temptation. The title track, Blood Sweat & Tears, incorporates reggae, moombahton, and trap influences, creating a trendy song that still encapsulates BTS’s distinctive style. RM, speaking at a 2016 press conference, elucidated the album's concept, noting that the more challenging a temptation is to resist, the greater the contemplation and wavering. This uncertainty, according to him, is integral to the growth process. Blood Sweat & Tears becomes a song that reflects the thought processes, choices, and growth inherent in that journey. The wings depicted in the music video symbolize one of the key aspects of this growth. SUGA added that the song conveys an optimistic determination to utilize our wings and soar far, even when faced with life's temptations. Since the release of Wings, the K-pop and music landscape has undergone a transformative shift. Blood Sweat & Tears proved to be ahead of its time, introducing a sound that K-pop had not explored before and would take years to fully catch on. The Wings tour promo video stands out as a work of art, showcasing the group's creativity and visual storytelling. Additionally, the solo songs within the album were all of exceptional quality, contributing to the overall excellence of Wings. This album not only marked a significant moment in BTS's career but also left an enduring impact on the broader music industry, influencing the direction of K-pop and beyond.

Watch the iconic song Blood, Sweat & Tears here-

Wings: records made

Wings achieved remarkable success, with pre-orders reaching 500,000 copies in its first week, surpassing BTS' previous album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, by 200,000 copies. The lead single, Blood Sweat & Tears, broke records by becoming the fastest K-pop music video to reach 10 million views. Billboard highlighted it as the most-viewed K-pop video in America for October 2016.

Upon release, BTS achieved an all-kill, dominating the No. 1 position on all major South Korean music charts simultaneously. Blood Sweat & Tears became the group's first domestic No. 1 hit on the Gaon Digital Chart. Impressively, all 15 songs on the album charted in the top 50 of the Gaon Digital Chart, accumulating over one million digital downloads and eight million streams. Thirteen songs from the album also charted on Billboard World Digital Songs, with the lead single debuting at No. 1 in its first week. Wings made an impressive entry on the Billboard 200, securing the No. 26 spot and establishing itself as the highest-charting and best-selling K-pop album on the chart at that time. This achievement surpassed the records set by 2NE1's Crush and Exo's Exodus, with Wings selling 16,000 copies, including 11,000 in traditional album sales. The album spent over one week on the chart, making BTS the first K-pop act to achieve this with a single album. Within two weeks, Wings sold 100,000 copies, with nearly 13,000 in traditional album sales. Additionally, BTS claimed the top spot on Billboard World Albums for the week of October 29.The widespread success of Wings solidified BTS's position as a global phenomenon.

Listen to Interlude: Wings here-

