BTS Wins 3 Awards at MTV VMAs 2026, Makes History With Song of the Year Win for SWIM

Korean pop sensation, BTS added another milestone to their already remarkable awards history at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Held on September 27, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony saw the K-pop superstars Jin, V, J-Hope, SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and RM take home three trophies for their track SWIM and their group achievements.

BTS Sweeps All Three Nominated Categories

The group won Song of the Year and Best K-Pop for SWIM, while also securing the Best Group award. With victories in every category they were nominated in, BTS delivered a clean sweep at this year’s VMAs, further highlighting their continued global impact.

Group Makes History With Song of the Year Win

The Song of the Year victory was particularly significant, as BTS became the first K-pop group to win the prestigious category. Their Best Group win also marked their fifth victory in the category, following four consecutive wins from 2019 to 2022.

BTS Thanks ARMY for Their Support

Following their victories, BTS shared a heartfelt message through their agency BIGHIT MUSIC, expressing gratitude to their fans, ARMY. The group said, “We sincerely thank ARMY for always showing us unwavering love and support. ‘ARIRANG’ is an album that is like a new beginning for us, so these awards are even more meaningful.”

‘SWIM’ Earns Special Recognition

Reflecting on their Song of the Year triumph, BTS added, “In particular, winning such a big award such as Song of the Year with ‘SWIM’ was possible due to everyone who loved our music.” The recognition makes the track an important milestone in the group’s latest chapter.

BTS Promises More Music and Performances

Looking ahead, the members concluded their message with a promise to continue creating music together. BTS said, “Going forward, our seven members will continue to showcase good music and performances together.” Their three wins at the 2026 MTV VMAs mark another major achievement for the group and their dedicated global fanbase.