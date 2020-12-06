BTS wins Album of the Year at Melon Music Awards 2020 with Map of the Soul: 7

BTS kicks off MMA 2020 Day 4 with Album of the Year award.

The main event of the 2020 Melon Music Awards ceremony, hosted by Kakao M via its online music store, Melon, is currently underway. This is the 12th ceremony in the history of the show, and the first one to be performed online over a four-day period. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is being conducted without an audience.Voting for Melon's Top 10 Artists category opened on the Melon Music website on November 11 and continued until November 20. Only artists who released music between November 30, 2019 and November 10, 2020 were eligible. The presenters for Days 1 and 2 were Jae Jae, Wyatt (ONF), Lee Dae-hwi (AB6IX), Lee Jang-jun (Golden Child) and those for Day 3 were Jeong Se-woon, Dr. Seo Chang-hun, Weeekly and Crying Nut. Performers for the occasion included Yumdda, The Quiett, Deepflow, Paloalto, Simon Dominic, Day6, Park Moon Chi (Day 1), Gaho and Lee Nalchi (Day 2) and Jeong Se Woon, Crying Nut, Weeekly, Cravity and Jang Beom June for Day 3. Day 4 has an incredible lineup of performing artists all ready to greet fans.

The results for the Album of the Year award have been officially announced and BTS has taken the first place with Map of the Soul:7. The members of BTS except for Suga appeared on stage and thanked ARMYs as well as their producers for making it possible for them to win the great prestige. The judging criteria for this category was divided into 3 parts: 20% online voting, 60% digital sales and 20% judges' score. As such, it is quite evident that BTS has achieved this feat owing to high critical acclaim as well as ARMY's love and support.

Following this, BTS also won the award for Best Dance - Male for Dynamite from their latest album BE.

We heartily congratulate BTS for this incredible achievement!

ALSO READ: Melon Music Awards 2020: IU and BTS SUGA's Eight wins big; Check out the winners announced so far

What do you think of BTS' win? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Melon

Share your comment ×