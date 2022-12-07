BTS wins big at People's Choice Awards, takes home 3 prestigious awards

There is now one more victory to add to BTS's list of accomplishments. At the People's Choice Honors, the group was honoured with three important awards.

The People's Choice Awards for this year were held in Santa Monica, California, on December 6, 2022. The night's winners included BTS as well as Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, and others who took home awards in various movie, music, and other categories.

BTS wins 3 main Awards at the People's Choice Awards 2022

Three categories- ‘The Group of 2022,’ ‘The Concert Tour of 2022,’ and ‘The Collaboration of 2022’ were won by the group. Since 2018, BTS has won the title of ‘The Group of the Year’ three times in a row. Their concert, ‘Permission to Dance,’ took home the prize for ‘The Concert Tour of 2022.’ BTS attracted 458,144 spectators for a total of 11 shows because of their large fan base. Jungkook, a member of BTS, also won that night for his collaborative hit 'Left and Right' with Charlie Puth. The song was a huge hit since it was popular all across the world.

BTS thanks ARMY for their win

The group took to twitter and thanked the fans for their unconditional love and support.

Here is the tweet,