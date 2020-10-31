BTS wins BIG with their song Dynamite at Show! Music Core; Song Min Ho, DRIPPIN, TWICE perform at the ceremony

After competing with Refund Sisters, and BLACKPINK, BTS recently won an award for their song Dynamite on MBC's Show! Music Core.

MBC's Show! Music Core is back for its weekly show, and this week’s show featured performances by multiple popular K-Pop groups! On this week's episode, DRIPPIN made their debut with Nostalgia, and P1Harmony debuted with Siren. Song Min Ho made a comeback with Run Away, TWICE came back with I Can't Stop Me, CIX made their comeback with Jungle, B1A4 returned with Like a Movie, LOONA came back with Why Not?, and Punch made a comeback with I Miss U.

As for the winners, BTS, Refund Sisters, and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with Dynamite. Congratulations to BTS! Performances also included NCT U, Pentagon, VERIVERY, Weeekly, Cosmic Girls CHOCOME, The Boyz, and CRAVITY.

In case you missed it, yesterday, BTS gave their first interview with the Indian media, and the group had a special message for their Indian ARMY. While interacting with NDTV, Namjoon confessed he hopes to say traditional greet in person someday. "f the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person," the Bangtan leader said.

Echoing the same sentiments, Hobi said, "We want to see our fans in India and show them our performances. We hope that day will come soon when this pandemic comes to an end." Yoongi added that the septet is as eager as the fandom to meet. "We heard that ARMY in India have shown us great love and support. We want to tell them that we are eager to see you too and hope that day will come soon enough," the rapper said.

