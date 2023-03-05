BTS wins Favorite Music Group at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards breaking their own Guinness World Record

BTS has added another trophy to their name. On March 4, the South Korean septet won the Favorite Music Group award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. This is RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s fourth consecutive year taking home the Nickelodeon win as they’ve been the favourites in 2020, 2021, and 2022, before this.

BTS’ Guinness World Record

The award ceremony which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and had Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio acting as the hosts, saw wins in the form of artists like Harry Styles, Charli D'Amelio, Taylor Swift, LeBron James, MrBeast, Bella Porch and more. Grabbing another win for themselves in the Favorite Music Group category, BTS has won it for the fourth consecutive year, also successfully breaking their own Guinness World Record. With this win, BTS is now the name behind the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group. This extension is another feather in the septet’s hat as they keep on growing their global influence.

About BTS

The K-pop boy group comprises seven members namely, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who debuted on June 12, 2013. Going on to become one of the greatest artists and one of the biggest groups of all time, their influence spreading far across the borders of their homeland South Korea, the members have become stars in all true sense. Their fame has not come overnight with the boys toiling day in and day out to produce the results that are seen by the world. On the occasion of their ninth debut anniversary last year, the group notified their fans through a heart-to-heart talk over drinks with the members that they would be starting on their solo projects alongside their group promotions. Member Jin became the first from the group to enlist for his mandatory military service after making his solo debut and it was recently announced that J-Hope who was the first member to make his official solo debut will be the next to enlist. He recently released a new song ‘on the street’ with American rapper J. Cole who has been his inspiration for years.

