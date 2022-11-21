BTS wins first award for Favorite K-Pop Artist; Grabs Pop Duo/Group award at the 2022 AMAs

BTS has won two awards at the American Music Awards, one of the top three popular music awards ceremonies in the United States, and succeeded in winning awards for five consecutive years. At the awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, USA on November 21st, BTS won two awards in the categories of 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group' and 'Favorite K-Pop Artist'. BTS made their first award-winning relationship with the American Music Awards when they won the ‘Favorite Social Artist’ category in 2018. A year ago, in 2017, they were the first K-pop group to perform at this awards ceremony. Since then, it has been on the list of winners for five consecutive years until this year.

In the category of 'Favorite Pop Duo or Group', BTS set a record of winning the award for 4 consecutive years since 2019, beating out prominent candidates such as Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Moneskin, and One Republic. In particular, the 4 awards are known to be the most in the category since the first awards ceremony in 1974. They were also selected as winners in the category of 'Favorite K-Pop Artist', which was newly established this year. In this category, major K-pop stars such as BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and TWICE were nominated together.

BTS' awards in 2021 AMAs:

At the 2021 AMAs, BTS also won the 'Artist of the Year', the first K-pop act to receive such a prestigious award. BTS did not attend this year's awards ceremony. BTS member Jungkook attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and performed enthusiastically. At this year's awards ceremony, TOMORROW X TOGETHER attended the red carpet and received the spotlight from the local media.

The AMAs:

The American Music Awards (AMAs) is an annual American music awards show, generally held in the fall, created by Dick Clark in 1973 for ABC. From 1973 to 2005, both the winners and the nominations were selected by members of the music industry, based on commercial performance, such as sales and airplay. Since 2006, winners have been determined by a poll of the public and fans, who can vote through the AMAs website.

