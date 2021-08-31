BTS wins MTV UK’s 'Hottest Superstar 2021' for 3 years in a row; 'BANGTAN TV' ranked number 1 by Forbes Korea

BTS is making some major waves this week and continue to show off their unparalleled stardom! The Korean juggernaut won the 2021 MTV’s Hottest Superstar for the third year in a row. BTS received a total of 19.3 million votes in the votes held until August 23 and took first place for MTV’s 'Hottest Superstar 2021.' BTS has won this award for three consecutive years starting in 2019 and are tied with group One Direction, who won three consecutive years from 2013-2015.

Not just that, Forbes Korea released their 2021 list of the highest income-earning Korean celebrities' YouTube channels. 15 out of 20 were K-Pop artists' YouTube channels. No prizes for guessing that BTS came in the first place, followed by BLACKPINK, NCT Dream, SEVENTEEN, BamBam, MAMAMOO, and more. BTS came in the first place with their channel 'BANGTANTV'. Their channel currently has 57 million subscribers, with around 12 billion views. Forbes estimates that in 2021, BTS's YouTube channel brought in an income of around 19.1 billion KRW ($16.4 million). Congratulations to BTS!

Meanwhile, BTS adds another milestone to their never-ending list of achievements! With 'Butter’s 14th consecutive week in the top 10 of the charts, the song dethroned BTS' `Dynamite’ to become the longest-running Top-10 song on the Billboard Hot100 chart by a Korean act.

