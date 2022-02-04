BTS Wordle: ARMY’s customised BTS themed spin on the viral game is here

In October 2021, Josh Wardle created ‘Wordle’, a game giving players six chances to guess the five-letter ‘word of the day’. The game recently picked up immense popularity, with 90 people playing in November increasing to over 2 million players accumulated by the beginning of January 2022. As the ‘word of the day’ changes every 24 hours, Wordle has facilitated a fun activity for users all over the world to partake in, and engage in some friendly competition. On January 31, the ‘New York Times’ announced that it had purchased Wordle from its creator, sharing that the game will remain “free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”

Since then, there have been multiple spin-offs of the game, including ‘Absurdle’, ‘Primel’, ‘Sweardle’, and even a Taylor Swift version, ‘Taylordle’. BTS’ ARMY has also joined in on the fun, with the popular Twitter BTS fan account @btschartdata (currently with 2.2 million followers) releasing a BTS-themed version of the game.

Launched via the clone project ‘hannahcode’, BTS Wordle maintains the same guidelines as the original game, with words ranging from BTS members’ names, trivia, discography, and much more. It even comes with a special customised feature that turns the correct letters purple (BTS’ signature colour), rather than the correct guesses turning green like in the original version.

Popular starting words and guesses include the names of members Jimin and J-Hope, but these guesses are yet to turn up as the ‘word of the day’. Check out some of our favourite reactions from ARMY attempting to play BTS Wordle:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: P1Harmony’s ‘P1H: A New World Begins’ named under 'Five Sci-Fi Movies to Stream Now'