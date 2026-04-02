BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG LIVE VIEWING Trailer OUT: K-pop group’s return to theaters is dramatic and cinematic

“World’s biggest band prepares a new world tour. History in the making. Two full-length concerts. Live in cinemas worldwide. Performing their biggest hits. And new anthems from ARIRANG. Join together in celebration,” read the words as BTS introduces the live viewing experiences for their upcoming concert films. BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG LIVE VIEWING has been planned across two dates, April 11 live viewing from their first tour city, Goyang, South Korea, followed by another weekend show on April 18, 2026, from Tokyo, Japan.

BTS showcases exciting preparations for ARIRANG world tour

Tickets for fans who’d like to be a part of the K-pop team’s big return have been made live at the ‘btsliveviewing’ website. With the new mics gearing up for more than a year of the seven members going around the world for their comeback tour, BTS is ready, and so are the fans. Changed colors for each of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have each been showcased at the start of the trailer.

Check out the clip below:

Previously, BTS dropped their fifth full-length album, ARIRANG, on March 20, followed by their first-ever stage performance of the same at the Gwanghwamun Square, the next day, where over a 100K people are said to have gathered to witness the magic of the group in person. Just as the fans were overjoyed and celebrating the 14 songs and the members’ visit to various variety shows for promoting their release, their title track charted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 while the album topped the Billboard 200 list.

A celebratory livestream saw the members confirming a hidden track to be released with their deluxe LP dropping on April 3, seemingly produced by SUGA.

Meanwhile, BTS begins touring across 34 cities from April 9, 2026, and will continue into the next year, with more show announcements awaited.

ALSO READ: Watch: BTS tips hat to Park Chan Wook’s Oldboy in 2.0 music video from ARIRANG album