BTS would go to ice rink, popular restaurants and bathhouse as commoners, reveal songs to listen as newbie fan

BTS is sharing their long-lost wishes about experiencing the world as non-celebrities someday. The South Korean pop idols are too famous to wander the wild on their own, but had they been anything other than themselves today, the seven boys would want to check out the normal things in life. In a new chat with GQ, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook talked about checking out the best bite spots, going to the theaters, and doing more regular things if they could. The septet also revealed their discography recommendations for any new fans.

A fan asked the group, “If for one week the world did not know who BTS was, where would you go and what would you do?” Jimin was quick to answer how he’d like to visit an ice rink, while SUGA spoke about wanting to watch a film at the theaters, having last viewed Parasite in 2019. On learning that RM was at the cinema just a couple of days ago, fellow members agreed that he could just go now, making him confess that it was a hassle for him.

J-Hope revealed wanting to take a comfortable bath at the bathhouse, something RM and Jimin had done just that morning. SUGA recalled how the Promise singer used to be embarrassed and shy but has since changed, and likes greeting the elders there. The leader and Jin mentioned going to an amusement park (mind you, the oldest member was at Six Flags in 2021). V expressed wanting to eat at a crowded restaurant, known for its food, while sitting in the main hall instead of a private room, a fact the Daydream singer agrees to, wishing to experience the diner’s real vibe.

BTS spills beans on favorite tracks to listen to as novice ARMYs

Starting off with the promotion for their upcoming album, BTS thinks listening to their songs on ARIRANG would be ideal to get into their music, as they are just starting chapter 2 of their journey. V meanwhile, suggested FIRE as one of their older songs to check out, later adding, Like, Just One Day, and Autumn Leaves, making his bandmates break into grins.

J-Hope strongly recommended ON, Jin and Jungkook went for Dynamite, RM with My Universe, and finally Jimin thought We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2 would be the best.

