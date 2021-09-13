BTS x Coldplay confirmed to collaborate for upcoming single ‘My Universe’ dropping on THIS date

The collaboration that we have all been waiting for is finally here! On September 13 KST, Coldplay took to their official Twitter account to drop the teaser image for their upcoming single ‘My Universe’ in collaboration with BTS and took the world by storm! The song will be dropping on September 24.

‘My Universe’ will be available in a limited-edition two-track CD and will include handwritten lyrics by Coldplay and BTS. For every purchase made on the Coldplay store of the album, there will be one tree planted, giving an even meaningful edge to the collaboration.

The buzz about BTS and Coldplay’s collaboration has been going on for quite some time now. It all started six months ago when BTS decided to perform Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ on MTV Unplugged, leaving fans in tears.

Here’s the poster revealed by Coldplay for ‘My Universe’.

On September 10, BTS’ official YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’ also revealed the group’s interview with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Both the artists showed their appreciation and love for each other while BTS answered Chris Martin’s questions related to the ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge and showcased videos from many ARMYs from around the world.

Both BTS and Coldplay’s fans expressed their excitement by taking over Twitter and posting comments like- “BEST COLLAB OF THE CENTURY IS COMING! COLDTAN IS COMING!, “The two groups I have supported for all my life, my yellow and purple” and also trending various hashtags including #COLDPLAYxBTS, Coldtan and more.

Fans can place an order for the CD at the Weverse shop as well as the Coldplay shop while gathering tissues until September 24, because this collaboration is surely going to take you on an emotional rollercoaster!

ALSO READ: BTS launches campaign ‘Youth Today, Youth Stories’ with the United Nations

Are you excited for 'My Universe'? Let us know in the comments below.