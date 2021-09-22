BTS X Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ schedule revealed: Music video and documentary on its way

It is finally here! On September 22 IST, Atlantic Records revealed the official schedule for BTS and Coldplay’s collaboration project ‘My Universe’. The song will be released on September 24 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) followed by the ‘Supernova 7 Mix’ and the ‘Acoustic Version’, ‘Inside My Universe Documentary’ and the official music video for the song!

As announced, the ‘Inside My Universe Documentary’ will be released on September 26 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) followed by the ‘Supernova 7 Mix’ and ‘Acoustic Version’ on September 27 at 8 AM KST (4:30 AM IST). The most exciting part of the schedule, the official music video’s release date is yet to be announced.

Here’s the schedule for ‘My Universe’.

Earlier today, Coldplay revealed a lyrical teaser video of the song hyping fans about the highly anticipated release. The teaser revealed the lyrics for the song in a neon font against a black background.

From BTS and Coldplay’s Chris Martin grooving on the upcoming single and RM, SUGA and J-Hope participating in the songwriting of the collaboration project, ‘My Universe’ is certainly full of exciting surprises! The physical version of the project will be available in a limited-edition two-track CD and will be inclusive of the handwritten lyrics by Coldplay and BTS and for every purchase made of the CD on the Coldplay store one tree will be planted.

September has indeed been full of surprises for the BTS ARMY. From the septet’s speech and performance at the 76th UN General Assembly to the members meeting the American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and giving her BT21’s Koya, every day has been a wonderment.

How excited are you about BTS and Coldplay’s collaboration? Let us know in the comments below.