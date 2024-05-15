BTS X J Balvin happening soon? Columbian singer hints at recording collaboration track with septet pre-military

Latin singer J Balvin sparked excitement among fans when he revealed in a live session that he had recorded a song with BTS. However he also revealed that the song has yet to be released.

The artist had the opportunity to meet the global superstar septet during the Grammy Awards in 2022, leading fans to speculate whether the collaboration discussions originated from that encounter. With BTS members expected to fulfill their military service obligations and potentially return in 2025, fans are left wondering if the song will be released post their return.

J Balvin talks about collaboration with BTS

Singer J Balvin dropped a bombshell during an Instagram live session, revealing that he had recorded a song with the globally renowned K-pop boy band BTS before their military enlistment.

However, much to the disappointment of fans, the song remains unreleased, with J Balvin admitting that he's unsure when or if it will see the light of day but fans are wondering if the song will potentially release after BTS comes back from their mandatory military service.

The interactions between BTS and J Balvin have been brewing for quite some time, with hints of a collaboration swirling around in the rumor mill. Previously, J Balvin crossed paths with J-Hope and Jimin at a Dior Show, where the trio even exchanged handshakes.

Furthermore, a significant moment occurred post-Grammys 2022, when J Balvin met up with BTS and snapped a picture together, which he then shared on his Instagram, fueling further speculation about a potential collaboration.

Previous hints of collaboration between J Balvin and BTS

The spark of a potential collaboration between BTS and J Balvin ignited when BTS' maknae Jungkook was asked which Latin artists he wanted to collaborate during an interview in 2023. The 26-year-old singer promptly responded with enthusiasm, expressing his own interest in collaborating with Becky G, Rosalia, and J Balvin.

Shortly after, J Balvin added fuel to the fire by sharing an Instagram story of himself listening to Jungkook's song SEVEN, featuring actress Han So Hee (in the MV) and American rapper Latto. Alongside a cheeky picture with his dog Enzo, he captioned the story with "Jungkook en la vibra," translating to "Jungkook on the vibe."

But for now there is no particular confirmation of the collaboration track happening.

