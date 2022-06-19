BTS’ ‘Yet To Come’ breaks record for biggest 2022 song debut on Spotify by gaining THIS many streams

BTS’ title track from their anthology album ‘Proof’, ‘Yet To Come’, gained over 40.3 million streams on Spotify in the first week, becoming the first Korean act to gain the biggest number of streams in the first week of release. ‘Run BTS’, ‘For Youth and ‘Born Singer’ also accumulated amazing streams.

‘Run BTS’ came at #1 with 26 million streams, ‘For Youth’ is at #6 with almost 15 million streams and ‘Born Singer’ at #7 with 12.6 million streams. 'Proof' also now holds the record of the biggest debut album streams in the first week of release, gaining over 222.4 million first-week streams on Spotify, setting an all-time record.

According to the 'Official Single Chart Top 100' released on June 17th by Official Chart Company, BTS' 'Yet To Come' ranked 27th, and another new song 'Run BTS' '(Run BTS) climbed to #62 and ranked side by side in the 'Top 100' rankings. The official chart is one of the most prestigious charts representing the pop market along with the US Billboard. It ranks popular songs in the UK on a weekly basis based on streaming and music/album sales.

It is the first time in about 4 months since 'My Universe' that BTS achieved results on the single chart. 'My Universe', which they collaborated with Coldplay last year, entered the third place on the single chart after its release and recorded the highest ranking, and stayed on this chart for 19 weeks until February of this year.

