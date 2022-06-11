BTS Yet To Come: HallyuTalk’s Mega Orange Couch reacts to the title track for ‘Proof’

BTS returned with brand new music on June 10 and team HallyuTalk was prepared to take it all in. Back with a special video with more people, a bigger couch and a BTS comeback, things got fun as we tuned in to the premiere for the ‘Yet To Come’ music video.

The title track for their latest release, anthology album ‘Proof’, contains memories of the past as BTS closes one chapter of their music journey this time around. With references ranging from their first music video to some of their supporting content videos and most famous ones, the track is aptly named ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ as the group and its fans reminisce about their past with a hopeful future standing ahead of them.

A company of some BTS ARMYs, some new fans and some non-K-pop watchers in place, this Mega Orange Couch Reacts was a memorable one. Watch the full video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HallyuTalk REACTS to BTS’ emotional moments